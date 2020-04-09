This year is obviously off to quite a rough start. It’s been a difficult few months for all — especially these last few weeks due to the global pandemic. Rochesterians are now quarantining inside their homes, only leaving to go to work if they work in an essential field or to stock up on necessary groceries.

According to RochesterFirst.com, there are now 570 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, including 31 deaths and 37 in Intensive Care Units.

In order to help flatten the curve and stop the spread of this deadly virus, people across the U.S. are being strongly encouraged to remain inside their homes and quarantine. Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done for most people. Staying in one place can be difficult, monotonous, and downright boring. Luckily, there are a few things that you can do to help you and your family stay busy, stay a little productive, and make the most of your 2020 quarantine.

Teach your kids

Your kids aren’t in school, but that doesn’t mean it should be a free-for-all at home. You can still teach your kids. Teach them anything. No matter their age, they can always learn more and improve. For infants, take special notice of any stuttering issues. A child is likely to suffer from long-term stuttering issues if they’ve been stuttering for at least 6 months. And though you probably can’t go visit a doctor, you can always skype in and communicate with a specialist digitally. For older kids, give them specialized homework assignments. John Gibbon developed the cardiopulmonary bypass in 1953 — but don’t expect anything like that from your high schooler. It doesn’t have to be anything crazy, but just do your best to keep them busy.

Strengthen your business relationships

Just because you’re quarantined doesn’t’ mean you can’t communicate with your business partners and employees. Statistics show that up to 70% of all business partnerships fail — so do your part to regularly communicate with your partner via Zoom or FaceTime and you’ll be much better off.

Learn a new skill

Have you always wanted to learn a new language? Maybe you’ve been hoping to improve on your cooking skills? All this time stuck inside your home is perfect for learning something new! A new language, cooking skills, or teaching yourself a class online can certainly help you in the future — and it can actually be quite fun, too!

Clean up everything!

If you’re like most Rochestarians (Americans), you probably have entire rooms in your home filled with junk. What about all those Tupperware cabinets or closets? They are probably extremely messy. It’s time to get to work! Cleaning isn’t the most fun thing you can do — but it can be if you get the whole family involved. Do all your laundry, organize as much as you can, throw out anything unnecessary, and tidy up every inch of your home. It will be well worth it!

Here are some additional things that you can do to make the most of your 2020 quarantine:

Complete a family puzzle

Practice (or learn) an instrument

Write a few poems

Make a list of movies you want to watch and start watching

Start a blog or journal

Practice meditation

Delete all those unwanted pictures on your phone

Write a few letters to your loved ones

Knit or crochet something

Workout or try at-home yoga

Additionally, it’s important to note there are a few things you can do to protect yourself and help prevent the spread of this deadly virus: