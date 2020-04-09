This year is obviously off to quite a rough start. It’s been a difficult few months for all — especially these last few weeks due to the global pandemic. Rochesterians are now quarantining inside their homes, only leaving to go to work if they work in an essential field or to stock up on necessary groceries.
According to RochesterFirst.com, there are now 570 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, including 31 deaths and 37 in Intensive Care Units.
In order to help flatten the curve and stop the spread of this deadly virus, people across the U.S. are being strongly encouraged to remain inside their homes and quarantine. Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done for most people. Staying in one place can be difficult, monotonous, and downright boring. Luckily, there are a few things that you can do to help you and your family stay busy, stay a little productive, and make the most of your 2020 quarantine.
Teach your kids
Your kids aren’t in school, but that doesn’t mean it should be a free-for-all at home. You can still teach your kids. Teach them anything. No matter their age, they can always learn more and improve. For infants, take special notice of any stuttering issues. A child is likely to suffer from long-term stuttering issues if they’ve been stuttering for at least 6 months. And though you probably can’t go visit a doctor, you can always skype in and communicate with a specialist digitally. For older kids, give them specialized homework assignments. John Gibbon developed the cardiopulmonary bypass in 1953 — but don’t expect anything like that from your high schooler. It doesn’t have to be anything crazy, but just do your best to keep them busy.
Strengthen your business relationships
Just because you’re quarantined doesn’t’ mean you can’t communicate with your business partners and employees. Statistics show that up to 70% of all business partnerships fail — so do your part to regularly communicate with your partner via Zoom or FaceTime and you’ll be much better off.
Learn a new skill
Have you always wanted to learn a new language? Maybe you’ve been hoping to improve on your cooking skills? All this time stuck inside your home is perfect for learning something new! A new language, cooking skills, or teaching yourself a class online can certainly help you in the future — and it can actually be quite fun, too!
Clean up everything!
If you’re like most Rochestarians (Americans), you probably have entire rooms in your home filled with junk. What about all those Tupperware cabinets or closets? They are probably extremely messy. It’s time to get to work! Cleaning isn’t the most fun thing you can do — but it can be if you get the whole family involved. Do all your laundry, organize as much as you can, throw out anything unnecessary, and tidy up every inch of your home. It will be well worth it!
Here are some additional things that you can do to make the most of your 2020 quarantine:
- Complete a family puzzle
- Practice (or learn) an instrument
- Write a few poems
- Make a list of movies you want to watch and start watching
- Start a blog or journal
- Practice meditation
- Delete all those unwanted pictures on your phone
- Write a few letters to your loved ones
- Knit or crochet something
- Workout or try at-home yoga
Additionally, it’s important to note there are a few things you can do to protect yourself and help prevent the spread of this deadly virus:
- Wash your hands regulalry for at least 20 seconds. Be sure to use soap and hot water. An alcohol-based hand rub will suffice, as well.
- Stay at home as much as possible and self-isolate from others inside your household if you feel sick.
- Don’t touch your eyes, mouth, nose, or any other part of your face if your hands are not clean.
- Avoid close contact with anyone — especially those who feel unwell. Keep at least 6 feet away from people while out in public.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or your elbow whenever you sneeze or cough.