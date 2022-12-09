Animal Services Center of Rochester Adjusts Winter Hours

In the Community: A City of Rochester News Release

Photo by Burak The Weekender: https://www.pexels.com/photo/black-and-grey-short-coat-medium-cat-65536/

Rochester’s Animal Services Center is adjusting its hours for the winter months, effective Wednesday, December 7.

Pet adoptions and pre-adoption meet-and-greet visitations will be available by appointment, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., by calling 585-428-7274. Walk-up services for lost pet recovery and intake of lost and injured pets will continue to be available Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“We are excited to explore opportunities to increase efficiencies during the coming winter months, while also improving personalized service for families and their animals,” said Dr. Shirley Green, the City’s Commissioner of Recreation and Human Services. “By providing individual appointments, our teams will be able to provide focused customer service and also dedicate the necessary time to animal care.”

Animal services programs, including engaging community members to help lost neighborhood pets get home, peer-to-peer adoptions, pet fostering, and volunteer opportunities will also continue. Those interested can learn more about each of those programs at:

Pet adoption: www.cityofrochester.gov/PetAdoption

Help Get Lost Pets Home: www.cityofrochester.gov/FoundAPet

Peer-to-Peer Adoptions: https://home-home.org/shelter/ras

Pet Fostering: www.cityofrochester.gov/FosterAPet

Volunteering: www.cityofrochester.gov/RASvolunteer

Visit https://www.cityofrochester.gov/article for more info.