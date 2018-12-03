Rochester Attorney T. Andrew Brown Selected for Incoming AG’s Transition Committee

By Staff –

Incoming state Attorney General Letitia “Tish” James Thursday, named T. Andrew Brown of Brown Hutchinson LLP to her transition committee.

Brown, a partner at the firm he co-founded in Rochester in 1994, will be one of 36 big names from across New York State who will help identify strong candidates for positions and establish policy recommendations for the Attorney General’s Office.

“The Transition Committee is a diverse group of experts in law, academia, and government hailing from areas throughout New York State,” James said in a press release.

James named the following individuals to her transition committee:

* Baher Azmy, Legal Director, Center for Constitutional Rights; Professor of Law and Director of Civil Rights and Constitutional Litigation Clinic, Seton Hall Law (on leave)

* Marnie Berk, Director of Pro Bono Programs, New York Lawyers for the Public Interest; Chair of the Board of Directors, CUNY School of Law Foundation

* Matthew L. Biben, Partner, Debevoise & Plimpton; former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York

* Raymond H. Brescia, Hon. Harold R. Tyler Chair in Law and Technology; Professor of Law, Albany Law School; former Associate Director, Urban Justice Center

* T. Andrew Brown, Managing Partner and Founder, Brown Hutchinson LLP; Vice Chancellor, New York State Board of Regents

* Robert L. Capers, Government Enforcement & White Collar Co-Practice Leader, Arent Fox; former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York

* Andrew G. Celli, Jr., Founding Partner, Emery Celli Brinckerhoff & Abady LLP

* Steven Choi, Executive Director, New York Immigration Coalition; Commissioner, New York City Commission on Human Rights

* Vincent E. Doyle III, Partner, Connors LLP; former President, New York State Bar Association

* John Dunne, Senior Counsel, Whiteman Osterman & Hanna; former Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice; former New York State Senator

* Allen I. Fagin, Partner, Proskauer Rose LLP; Executive Vice President and Chief Professional Officer, Orthodox Union

* Robert B. Fiske, Jr., Senior Counsel, Davis Polk & Wardwell, LLP; former U.S Attorney for the Southern District of New York

* Dora Galacatos, Adjunct Professor of Law, Fordham School of Law; Executive Director, Feerick Center, Fordham School of Law

* Natalie M. Gomez-Velez, Professor, City University of New York School of Law; former Assistant Deputy Attorney General, New York State Attorney General’s Office

* Gurbir Grewal, Attorney General of the State of New Jersey

* Elizabeth Holtzman, Co-Chair Government Relations Group, Herrick Feinstein LLP; former Congresswoman; former Kings County District Attorney; former New York City Comptroller

* Amin Kassam, Chief of Staff and Senior Counsel, Legal and Compliance Department, Bloomberg L.P.; Board of Directors, NYCLU

* Kevin Law, President and CEO, The Long Island Association; former President and CEO, Long Island Power Authority (LIPA); former Chief Deputy County Executive for Suffolk County; former Managing Partner, Nixon Peabody LLP

* Peter Lehner, Senior Strategic Advisory and Director, Earthjustice Sustainable Food & Farming Program; former Chief of the Environmental Protection Bureau, New York State Attorney General’s Office

* Howard A. Levine, Senior Counsel, Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP; former Associate Judge of the New York Court of Appeals; former Schenectady County District Attorney

* Sarah Ludwig, Founder and Co-Director, New Economy Project

* Tina Luongo, Attorney-in-Charge of the Criminal Defense Practice, Legal Aid Society

* Kathryn Grant Madigan, Partner, Levene Gouldin & Thompson, LLP; Chair, Binghamton University Council; former President, New York State Bar Association

* Louis Molina, First Deputy Commissioner, Westchester County Department of Corrections

* Lillian M. Moy, Executive Director, Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York

* Denise O’Donnell, Distinguished Senior Fellow, Marron Institute of Urban Management, NYU; former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York; former Director of the Bureau of Justice Assistance at the U.S. Department of Justice; former New York State Commissioner of Criminal Justice Services

* Carol O’Rourke Pennington, Partner, Colleran O’Hara & Mills LLP

* Karen K. Peters, Chair, New York’s Permanent Commission on Justice for Children; Chair, New York State Bar Association’s Committee on the New York State Constitution; former Presiding Justice, Appellate Division, Third Department

* Sharon M. Porcellio, Partner, Bond Schoeneck & Kind; Chair of the Federal-State Judicial Advisory Counsel

* Lynn Poster-Zimmerman, President-elect, Suffolk County Bar Association; Founding partner, Lynn Poster-Zimmerman, P.C.

* Pablo Quiñones, Executive Director, NYU Program on Corporate Compliance and Enforcement; former Chief Strategist, U.S. Department of Justice Criminal Fraud Section; former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York

* Richard Rifkin, Special Counsel, New York State Bar Association

* Albert M. Rosenblatt, Counsel, McCabe & Mack LLP; former Judge of the New York Court of Appeals; former Dutchess County District Attorney

* Barry Charles Scheck, Partner, Neufeld Scheck & Brustin, LLP; Co-Founder, Innocence Project; Professor, Yeshiva University Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law

* Shira A. Scheindlin, Of counsel, Stroock & Stroock; former U.S. District Court Judge; former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York; former Magistrate Judge for the Eastern District of New York; former General Counsel for the New York City Department of Investigation

* Alan van Capelle, Adjunct Professor of Public Service, NYU’s Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service; CEO of Educational Alliance; former Executive Director, Empire State Pride Agenda

“As experts in a wide array of relevant fields and hailing from every corner of the Empire State, New Yorkers from all walks of life should be confident that their interests and rights will be well represented,” James said.

In the past two weeks, the Attorney General-Elect announced the Co-Chairs of her Transition Committee (Loretta Lynch, Bob Abrams, Jonathan Lippman, Julissa Reynoso, and Craig Boise), senior appointments for the Attorney General’s Office, including Chief of Staff, Chief Deputy Attorney General for Social Justice, and Chief Deputy Attorney General for Criminal Justice, Executive Staff for the Transition Committee, and launched the Transition Committee website, https://www.transition-tishjames2018.com which hosts all the updates about her team and priorities, as well as serve as a portal for interested candidates.

Click HERE to comment on this article from our Facebook page