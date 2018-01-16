Rochester Black Men Achieve Awards to Celebrate Men of Color

By Staff –

The Rochester Black Men Achieve Awards will celebrate men and young boys of color during an awards ceremony Saturday, Jan. 20.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m., in the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 123 E. Main St.

Awards will be given to both individuals and organizations, in recognition of their achievements through their talents, and commitments to social justice, philanthropy, community involvement, and brotherhood.

In addition to competitive awards, the BMA Awards Executive Committee will also bestow a variety of special honors, including Man of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, and Humanitarian of the Year, on well-deserving individuals or organizations, the group said.

The awardees have been nominated by the general public; however, the winners in each awards category have been assessed and selected by the BMA Awards’ selection committee.

Contact Jessica Lewis, at lalewpr@gmail.com, for additional information regarding the event.

