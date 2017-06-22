Rochester Black Young Professionals Pairs College-Bound Students with Professional Mentors

By Staff –

Rochester Black Young Professionals held the group’s “Third Annual Salute to Excellence” event recently, an event at which the organization matches local college-bound high school seniors with mentors to help navigate their decision-making processes.

“We’ll be paring all of the students who attended today, who are heading off to college as graduating seniors, or as rising seniors who will be going through the college application process, with professional mentors,” Taren Greeinidge, ROCBYP president stated. “So, ideally we’re pairing everyone with someone who’s in their field, so that they’ll have someone to directly go to during the course of the next year to talk about any struggles they might be having with applying for college, or when they get into college, including difficulties they might have with their subject matter, or choosing a major, or different things that college students naturally have come up, but they might not have someone that they feel comfortable enough to ask those questions to. So, ultimately our goal is to try to increase the success of the students who are leaving the city school district, and surrounding counties, many of whom are part of the Urban League’s Black Scholars Program, assisting them with getting some crucial information, and resources that they can use throughout college to ultimately succeed, and graduate, and come back to the area as professionals.”

About two dozen students attended the event Wednesday, which the group held in the atrium at City Hall.

