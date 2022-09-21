Rochester Board of Education Charter School Public Hearings

“Education is the Most Powerful weapon which you can use to change the world” ~Nelson Mandela

In the Community: News Release Rochester Board of Education

Rochester Board of Education. File photo.

The Rochester Board of Education will conduct three Charter School Public Hearings on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Central Office, 131 West Broad Street.

The purpose of this hearing is to gather the community’s input to provide to the New York State Education Department.

Innova Girls Academy Charter School

Innova Girls Academy Charter School is in their planning year and is requesting a revision to amend the charter school’s organizational chart to reflect significant changes beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. A determination regarding this revision has not yet been made and is currently under review by the New York State Education Department.

Rochester Career and Technical Education Charter School (RCTECS)

Rochester Career and Technical Education Charter School (RCTECS) seeks to serve 525 students in grades 6 – 12 over a 5-year term. The Rochester Career and Technical Education Charter School will prepare students for career pathways in the future global marketplace. Through experiential learning, internships and post-secondary credits, students will access a ladder of opportunities to equip them with the skills, credits and certification for entrance into institutions of higher education and career pathways, based on their interests.

University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men

University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men is located at 1290 Lake Avenue, Rochester, NY 14613 in the Rochester City School District and chartered to serve 450 students in grades 7-12. This school seeks a five-year renewal of the charter commencing August 1, 2023. According to the renewal application, the school will expand to serve 525 students in grades 6-12.

Anyone wishing to sign-up to speak must call the Board of Education office at 262-8525 or send an email to board.of.education@RCSDK12.ORG by noon on the day of the meeting. Pursuant to the Board Bylaws (Policy 2300), speakers shall be permitted to speak only on topics related to Charter School Pubic Hearing. The following information must be included when you sign up to speak: Name, Affiliation, Telephone Number and Topic related to the agenda. Speakers who would like to address the Board virtually must state this when they sign-up to receive Zoom accommodation. These persons will receive an email with the Zoom link before the evening’s meeting.

Written comments are still accepted and anyone wishing to comment via this means may do so by sending comments to board.of.education@RCSDK12.ORG. Comments will be forwarded to Board Members, posted to the website, and accepted into the public record for the meeting.