Rochester Churches to Celebrate National Day of Prayer May 4

By Staff –

Rochester’s National Day of Prayer Initiative (NDPI), founded by Ark of Jesus Ministries Bishop David Singleton in 2012, will again celebrate its upcoming National Day of Prayer on the steps of City Hall, May 4, beginning at 11:15 a.m.

The group’s main focus will be to bring the community, and churches of all religious denominations together again this year, to join hand in hand in praying for local leaders, families, communities, and the nation.

“This is a call to the Body of Christ at large to gather, and pray, as one united body of believers though we have differences,” Singleton said in a statement. “I believe that our constant commonality is that we believe and declare JESUS CHRIST is LORD of all. Therefore, I’m asking you to make every reasonable effort to join in downtown Rochester as we cover our city, leaders, families, and so much more in prayer.”

According to Singleton, NDPI’s goal, as in years past, will be to form an unbroken prayer chain around City Hall and the Monroe County Office Building, and he is hoping to draw over 1,200 people to the event.

“Everyone is invited, and welcome to join together,” he stated.

Individuals may visit www.prayerinitiative.org to register, or visit https://vimeo.com/211600157 to view an informational video regarding the event.

