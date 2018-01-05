Rochester City Council Swears-In At-Large Members, Elects Leadership

By Staff –

The Rochester City Council has sworn-in five at-large members, and elected its leadership for the next two years during its biennial organizational meeting recently.

Council members Malik Evans, Mitch Gruber, Willie J. Lightfoot, Jackie Ortiz and Loretta Scott took their Oath of Office at the start of the meeting, and will serve through December 31, 2021.

The council has also re-elected Scott to continue serving as president, and Councilmember Adam McFadden has been elected to serve as council vice president.

Scott and McFadden will serve in those positions until December 31, 2019.

“I am honored that my colleagues have re-elected me to serve as their president,” Scott stated. “I am looking forward to working with my colleagues, both the incumbents, and those that have been newly elected. The city council has always been an elected body that puts the work of the people first, and I am proud to continue that tradition as we strive to make positive changes for residents throughout Rochester.”

In addition, “I am grateful to my peers for selecting me to serve as vice president,” McFadden said. “I am truly humbled by this honor, and will work with President Scott and all of council to improve the lives of our constituents. I know we have work to do, but our city is on the right path, and together I know we can continue to move Rochester in the right direction.”

Scott joined the council 2010, and she has been re-elected to two four-year terms, in both November 2013 and 2017.

McFadden has been a council member since 2004, and was re-elected to three four-year terms in November 2007, 2011, and 2015.

The council has also named the following standing committees and chairpersons for 2018-19:

The Finance Committee, chaired by McFadden;

The Neighborhood and Business Development Committee, chaired by council member Michael Patterson;

The Parks and Public Works Committee, chaired by Evans;

The Public Safety, Youth and Recreation Committee, chaired by Lightfoot;

and the Arts and Culture Committee, chaired by council member Elaine Spaull.

Hazel Washington has also been reappointed as city clerk, and will serve in the role through December 31, 2019.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.