Rochester City School District Graduation Rate Increases Slightly

By Staff

The Rochester City School District’s June graduation rate increased slightly, rising from 45.5 percent in June 2015, to 47.5 percent in June 2016, according to data released by the New York State Education Department.

The numbers are based on the cohorts of students who entered 9th grade in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

Statewide, the graduation rate rose from 78.1 percent to 79.4 percent, from 2015 to 2016, or by an increase of 1.3 percent.

According to NYSED, the numbers have been trending upward for the past few years; however, statewide, the data also showed that black and Hispanic students graduated at lower rates than their white peers, at 67.7 percent and 66.7 percent respectively, compared to 88.3 percent of their white counterparts.

In addition, only 26.6 percent of English Language Learners (ELL) graduated on time in 2016.

“While the state’s overall graduation rate went up slightly, we must find more effective ways to address the achievement gaps that continue to impact far too many of our children – particularly those students for whom English is not their first language,” Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa said in a statement. “If enacted, the Regents 2017-18 State Aid proposal will help address these gaps in achievement by significantly increasing Foundation Aid funding, expanding and consolidating the state’s Universal Pre-K programs, better supporting programs for students who are learning English, increasing funding to support College and Career Pathways, and building upon existing teacher and principal professional development initiatives.”

The graduation rate in Buffalo also increased, from 58.4 percent to 61.7 percent, from June 2015 to June 2016, and in Yonkers, the rate increased from 74.2 percent, to 77.5 percent, during the same period of time.

Syracuse experienced the largest increase, with the graduation rate increasing from 54.5 percent to 60.9 percent from 2015 to 2016, and the graduation rate in New York City increased from 67.2 percent to 69.6 percent, respectively.

Visit http://www.nysed.gov/news/2017/state-education-department-releases-2012-cohort-high-school-graduation-rates for additional information regarding the data.

