Rochester Coalition for Public Education Holds Rally in Protest of NYSED’s Every Student Succeds Act

The Rochester Coalition for Public Education held a rally Friday, in protest of the New York State Education Department’s proposed Every Student Succeeds Act.

According to the coalition, the proposal’s emphasis on state testing “guarantees the continuation of narrowed test-prep curriculum that has spurred the nation’s largest test refusal movement.”

Organizers protested in front of the Rochester City School District’s central office in downtown Rochester Thursday.

Visit https://vimeo.com/221020176 or https://vimeo.com/221020213 to view coalition members Eileen Graham and Dan Drmacich, who is also the former principal of RCSD’s School Without Walls, explain why they oppose ESSA, or click on the images below.

