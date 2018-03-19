Rochester Congresswoman Louise Slaughter Passes; Funeral Details Announced

By Staff –

Rochester Congresswoman Louise Slaughter passed away recently, after a fall near her D.C. home, at the age of 88.

Slaughter had been one of the longest-serving Democrats in Congress, and had been serving her 16th term.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand recently requested Amtrak rename Rochester’s new station after Slaughter, and several local officials have also released the following statements regarding Slaughter’s passing:

Mayor Lovely Warren: “I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter, who was the embodiment of leadership and tireless advocacy for her constituents. I offer my condolences to her family and friends in this time of mourning. From the Monroe County Legislature, to the New York State Assembly to the Halls of Congress, Congresswoman Slaughter set an example of public service that put people first. The citizens of Rochester, along with women and minorities across our entire country, have lost a voice in Washington. But the legacy of Louise Slaughter is truly enduring and I am confident her accomplishments will benefit our city and nation for generations to come.”

Rochester City Council President Loretta C. Scott, on Behalf of the Rochester City Council: “It is with great sorrow that we send our condolences to the family of Congresswoman Louise M. Slaughter. Today marks the end of an era, Congresswoman Slaughter served our community with distinction for over three decades fighting tirelessly in Congress for our region. Her incredible impact on our country will be felt for generations to come both locally and throughout the nation. People will benefit from her work in all facets of their lives including: education, health care, infrastructure and technology. Louise was a champion for all people, and she will be truly missed.”

State Assemblyman David Gantt: “Louise Slaughter served the Rochester area, with distinction, for more than 40 years. I had the honor of serving with her, both in the Monroe County Legislature and the New York State Assembly. I am proud to have been her partner in government for the last 40+ years. Her unwavering commitment to fighting for Universal Health Care and the rights of women made her a progressive champion in the US Congress. In addition to her advocacy, Louise was resolute in her commitment to bringing Federal funding to the Rochester area. She championed many projects, most notably among them the American Institute for Manufacturing Integrated Photonics (AIM Photonics) and the new Downtown Train Station in Rochester. I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family of Louise Slaughter, her loved ones and her staff. Her voice and her presence will certainly be missed.”

Monroe County Legislator Vincent Felder: “It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter. Congresswoman Slaughter was a fierce advocate for the rights of women, and ensuring that all Americans have access to quality, affordable health care. She was a champion of the Rochester area, and she was able to secure funds for infrastructure, revitalization and redevelopment, and for our research institutions. She led the way in bringing the National Photonics Institute to Rochester. She was always pleasant, and she was gracious with her time and her wisdom. My fondest memory is of being with her at the grand opening of our new train station in Downtown Rochester, which happens to be in my district. After more than 40 years with a substandard “temporary” train station, she pushed and made sure that the new station was built. It is a beautiful facility. My condolences and my prayers go out to her family and her staff during this difficult time.”

Monroe County Democratic Chairwoman Jamie Romeo:“For nearly 50 years, Louise Slaughter was a tireless advocate for our community and one of our nation’s most fearless champions for fairness, equality, and justice. Her work and legacy will forever be an inspiration to me and I am truly honored to have had the opportunity to call her my friend and partner in public service. As a community and a nation, we mourn her passing but take comfort in the knowledge that Louise’s legacy and contributions will be felt for many, many years to come. I offer my deepest condolences to the entire Slaughter family during this difficult time. Please know that you are surrounded by the prayers and gratitude of an indebted community.”

Monroe County Republican Chairman Bill Reilich: “At this difficult time, I want to first and foremost express my deepest condolences to Congresswoman Louise Slaughter’s family. She has long served her constituents with strength and passion and as a senior member in Congress is responsible for many initiatives and has secured both funding and support for many critical issues.”

Walter Cooper: “School 10 expresses its profound sorrow on the untimely passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter. She represented the ultimate in public service and our school will never forget her support. Her dedication to an America for all is especially manifested in her support for the constitutional rights for women. School 10 has lost a supporter and contributor, but the nation has lost the consummate public servant.”

Calling hours for Slaughter will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, March 21, and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Thursday, March 22 at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services, 3325 S. Winton Rd.

In addition, Slaughter’s funeral service will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, March 23, at Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre.

The funeral is open to the public.

In lieu of flowers, the congresswoman’s family has requested the public consider a memorial contribution to The Louise & Bob Slaughter Foundation. Donations can be mailed to The Louise & Bob Slaughter Foundation at 14 Manor Hill Drive, Fairport, NY 14450.

