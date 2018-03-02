Rochester Fringe Festival to Open 2018 Show-Submission Process in April

By Staff –

The KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival will open the 2018 show-submission process on April 1, at 9 a.m. (EST), and the process will last until April 30, at 11:59 p.m. (EST).

The process will allow artists and producers to submit production proposals directly to the Fringe’s venues, via rochesterfringe.com.

“In addition to making the arts accessible to audiences, our other key mission is to make audiences accessible to artists, providing them with a platform to share their ideas and develop their skills,” festival producer Erica Fee stated, adding that this philosophy holds true for the more than 200 fringe festivals around the world that now take place on every continent except Antarctica.

According to the event’s organizers, the festival drew an estimated 78,000 attendees to its over 500 shows in 2017.

“Last year was the best Fringe ever for SOTA,” Adele Fico, Arts Center director for Rochester City School District’s School of the Arts (one of Fringe’s largest venues), stated. “I think the shows we picked appealed to a variety of audiences, and I loved seeing young, old, kids, babies and teenagers in the building all at the same time! I saw many familiar faces too, repeat customers from previous Fringes who literally spent the day with us.”

Due to popular demand, the 2018 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival will expand to 11 days this year, according to organizers.

The festival will run from Wednesday, Sept. 12, to Saturday, Sept. 22.

