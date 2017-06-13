Rochester Genesee Valley Club of the NANBPWC Celebrates 59th Annual Founder’s Day and Sojourner Truth Award Dinner

By Staff –

The Rochester Genesee Valley Club of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs Inc. (NANBPWC) celebrated the group’s 59th Annual Founder’s Day and Sojourner Truth Award Dinner at the Lexington Hotel, 911 Brooks Avenue, recently.

The local chapter of NANBPWC honors women and men annually in the Rochester community who are culturally sensitive and aware, dedicated to the purpose of working in the community, and who are resolved to do all they can to leave the community better than they found it, the group said.

Patty Larke, district director to U.S. Congresswoman Louise Slaughter, hosted the event.

In addition, Northeast District NANBPWC Governor Rev. Dr. Iris Banister conducted the greetings and New Member Induction Ceremony for Adine Demond, Tracie Isaac, and Ashley Hampton during the ceremony.

Allen Williams, director of special projects for the city, also attended the celebration, as a representative of the mayor’s office, and Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott also attended the ceremony.

Eunice White and Latriste Fulton performed the Sojourner Truth Reenactment, and a soulful vocal selection, respectively, during the event.

The following is a list of NANBPWC’s 2017 honorees:

Scholarship Award: Olivia Brumfield , a senior at Caledonia Mumford High School with a 98.9 average and the 2017 valedictorian of her class. During her high school career, Olivia achieved numerous awards: Academic Excellence, Honor Roll, Citizen of the Year, Bausch and Lomb Science Award, State Chemistry Regents Recognition, News 10 Scholar Athlete, Top Psychology Thesis and Urban League Scholar, to name a few. Brumfield plans to pursue a career in Neuroscience, and, during the presentation, on behalf of the Anthony L. Jordan Health Center, Dr. Janice Harbin matched the scholarship of the Rochester Genesee Valley Club for Olivia’s academic accomplishments, in order to encourage the pursuit of her scientific studies.

, a Rochester based quintet of four brothers and a nephew, are highly recognized in the Gospel music industry for their vocal and musical talents. Their musical journey began as musicians in The House of God Church where their father Bishop Charles E. Campbell, served as pastor, and later as presiding State Bishop. They have released six commercial albums, and have been highly sought after for recordings in the genres of gospel, jazz, television and film sound tracks. Most recently, The Campbell Brothers were bestowed the honor of having their music and video performance enshrined in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American heritage and Culture in Washington, DC. Sojourner Truth Award: Janice Harbin, DDA is the president and CEO for the Anthony L. Jordan Health Corporation in Rochester. She has been a clinical dentist for over 28 years, in both public health dentistry and private practice associations. Harbin has also served as dental director for the Detroit Health Care for the Homeless, and in 2009, she returned to the city of Detroit Department of Health and Wellness Promotion after twenty years, to serve as director of Adult Dental. Then, in July of 2012, Harbin moved to Rochester to take a position with Jordan Health, as their dental director, before becoming their interim CEO in November of 2012. Harbin assumed the position as president and CEO in October of 2013, and, during her tenure, Jordan Health Center has expanded its reach from its original site in Northeast Rochester, to various locations throughout the city, and as far away as Canandaigua. Dr. Harbin holds a Doctorate of Dental Surgery (D.D.S.) degree from Howard University College of Dentistry, Washington, DC (1979), and she is a 2014 Fellow of the Healthcare Business Academy.

The National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs (NANBPWC ) was established in 1934 in New York City, by the late Emma Odessa Young, a realtor from New York City, who conceived the idea of a national organization of minority business and professional women.

At the time, NANBPWC’s aim was then as it is now, to encourage professional women to organize similar clubs within their communities.

Facing the realities of the times, the organization’s goal was to provide ways for women to share their experiences and exchange information; to protect their interests; and to encourage and develop opportunities for black women in business and professions.

The Rochester Club of the NANBPWC Inc. was organized in 1958; the Genesee Valley Club was organized in 1963.

In 1977, the clubs merged, and were charted as the Rochester Genesee Valley Club of NANBPW Clubs Inc.

Visit http://www.nanbpwc.org/ for additional information regarding NANBPWC.

