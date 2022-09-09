Rochester Hearing & Speech Center Hosts 100th Anniversary Gala

In the Community: Rochester Hearing & Speech Center (RHSC)

The Rochester Hearing & Speech Center (RHSC) is celebrating its 100th Anniversary with a Roaring Twenties Centennial Gala on Saturday, September 10 at 6:00 p.m. at Locust Hill Country Club in Pittsford.

As Monroe County’s longest standing and most experienced provider of hearing health, educational and clinical services, RHSC has helped support thousands of children and adults in the Greater Rochester region in need of hearing and speech services each year.

“We are looking forward to celebrating this amazing milestone with our current and former clients, families, staff and our many donors and supporters throughout the entire community,” said Bob Russell, RHSC President and CEO. “This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the history of our organization as we anticipate the remarkable technological innovations that will help our clients and their families to Communicate for Life over the years to come.”

At the 100th Anniversary Gala, RHSC plans to recognize four individuals for their ongoing dedication and commitment to the organization and the people it serves:

Justin Vigdor , founder, Al Sigl Center, celebrating its 60 th anniversary this year, RHSC is a founding member (Building a Sound Community Award)

Christian Kulak , Director of Strategic Planning, Excellus BCBS (James J. DeCaro Leadership Award)

Larry Medwetsky, PhD , Professor of Audiology and former Director of Audiology and Vice President of Clinical Services at RHSC (Peter Hixson Communication for Life Award)

David Pitcher, CPA, PC, Partner, Davie Kaplan, Member, RHSC Board of Directors (President's Award)

Don Alhart, 13WHAM-TV news anchor, will be Master of Ceremonies and the event will feature a silent auction and live paddle call with auctioneer Joe Lomonaco of WHAM 1180 Radio. Roaring Twenties attire is encouraged but not required (Black tie optional). For more information and to purchase tickets to the gala, visit https://www.rhsc.org/centennial-gala-2022.

Rochester Hearing and Speech Center is committed to helping children and adults develop the skills and abilities necessary to “Communicate for Life.” Our goal is to help individuals and those they love share life’s most precious moments by helping them develop the best possible hearing, mobility, and speech abilities at every stage of their lives. Founded in 1922, RHSC is the longest-standing and most experienced provider of hearing health, educational, and clinical services in Monroe County. RHSC also helps to improve the quality of life of young children and their families by offering speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and special education.