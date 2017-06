By Staff –

Rochester Hispanic Seventh Day Adventist Church has joined Foodlink’s Summer Meals Partnership as a location that will offer free summer meals to kids ages 18 and under throughout the summer months.

The church will offer free summer meals Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., July 5 through Aug. 3, at 47 Oakman St.

