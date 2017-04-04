Rochester Honored for Work to Eliminate Early Literacy Barriers

By Staff –

The national Campaign for Grade-Level Reading has honored Rochester’s work in eliminating barriers faced by children from low-income families on the path to becoming proficient readers.

GLR recognized Rochester as a 2016 “Pacesetter” for reporting population-level, measurable progress in school attendance for children from low-income families. Over a two-year period, the city reduced the percentage of chronically absent K through 3 students from 37 percent to 28 percent.

In addition, ROC the Future, a coalition of over 50 local groups and educational institutions aligned to coordinate strategies for learning and school readiness, collaborated with the Rochester City School District in its effort to increase student attendance.

“Pacesetter Honors are among the highest awards presented by the GLR Campaign,” Ralph Smith, the managing director of the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, stated. “We are very proud of Rochester, and the numerous organizations and individuals behind the community for joining forces and working tirelessly to uplift children and families. They remind us that we are seeing great progress, real results all across the country.”

“We’re pleased to be recognized as a pacesetter again for our collaborative work with the Rochester City School District to improve educational outcomes for children cradle to career,” Jackie Campbell, the director of ROC the Future Alliance, added.

The 2016 Pacesetter communities will be formally honored at the Funder Huddle, June 13-14, during Grade-Level Reading Week in Denver, Colorado. Pacesetters will receive a certificate and special recognition banner to showcase their award throughout their communities.

Visit www.gradelevelreading.net/pacesetter to learn more about the Pacesetter Honors criteria, and to view profiles for each Pacesetter Honoree.

