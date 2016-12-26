Search
Tuesday 27 December 2016
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

for buy propecia our drug store

Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition to Host Events in Celebration of Kwanzaa

Dec 26, 2016Featured News, Local NewsComments Off on Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition to Host Events in Celebration of Kwanzaa

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

By Staff

 

kwanzaaThe Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition will celebrate the first day of Kwanzaa, which is a week-long celebration of African-American people and culture, beginning Monday, Dec. 26.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, Kwanzaa means “’first fruits of the harvest,’ it is a time to celebrate African American people, our ancestors, and our culture. We seek to honor our past, evaluate our present, and commit ourselves to a more productive future.”

Dr. Maulana Karenga founded the holiday in 1966, basing the celebration on “Kwanzaa,” or “Nguzo Saba,” which are the Swahili-based seven principles of African American heritageincluding umoja (unity); kujichagulia (self-determination); ujima (collective work and responsibility); ujamaa (cooperative economics); nia (purpose); kuumba (creativity); and Imani (Faith).

The Rochester coalition will host the following events in celebration of the holiday:

  • Dec. 26, Umoja/Unity, Baobab Cultural Center 728 University Ave., 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.;
  • Dec. 27, Kujichagulia/Self-determination, Rochester Museum Science Center, 657 East Ave., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.;
  • Dec. 28, Ujima/Collective work and responsibility, Wheatley Library 33 McCree Way, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.;
  • Dec. 29, Ujamaa/Cooperative economics, Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave., 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.;
  • Dec. 30, Nia/Purpose, Edgerton R Center, 41 Backus St., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.;
  • Dec. 31, Kuumba/Creativity, Memorial AME Zion Church, 549 Clarissa St., 6-9 p.m.;
  • and January 1, 2017, Imani/Faith, celebrate with family and friends.

It is also the 50th anniversary of the holiday.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/RochesterKwanzaaCoalition/?hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE&fref=nf for additional information regarding the events.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page. 

 

Related articles