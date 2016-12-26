Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition to Host Events in Celebration of Kwanzaa

By Staff

The Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition will celebrate the first day of Kwanzaa, which is a week-long celebration of African-American people and culture, beginning Monday, Dec. 26.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, Kwanzaa means “’first fruits of the harvest,’ it is a time to celebrate African American people, our ancestors, and our culture. We seek to honor our past, evaluate our present, and commit ourselves to a more productive future.”

Dr. Maulana Karenga founded the holiday in 1966, basing the celebration on “Kwanzaa,” or “Nguzo Saba,” which are the Swahili-based seven principles of African American heritage, including umoja (unity); kujichagulia (self-determination); ujima (collective work and responsibility); ujamaa (cooperative economics); nia (purpose); kuumba (creativity); and Imani (Faith).

The Rochester coalition will host the following events in celebration of the holiday:

Dec. 26, Umoja/Unity, Baobab Cultural Center 728 University Ave., 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.;

Dec. 27, Kujichagulia/Self-determination, Rochester Museum Science Center, 657 East Ave., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.;

Dec. 28, Ujima/Collective work and responsibility, Wheatley Library 33 McCree Way, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.;

Dec. 29, Ujamaa/Cooperative economics, Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave., 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.;

Dec. 30, Nia/Purpose, Edgerton R Center, 41 Backus St., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.;

Dec. 31, Kuumba/Creativity, Memorial AME Zion Church, 549 Clarissa St., 6-9 p.m.;

and January 1, 2017, Imani/Faith, celebrate with family and friends.

It is also the 50th anniversary of the holiday.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/RochesterKwanzaaCoalition/?hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE&fref=nf for additional information regarding the events.

