ROCHESTER LEGEND BECOMES NATION’S LEADING BLACK-OWNED MANUFACTURER

Staff Report

Photo from https://mobile.twitter.com/rolandspeaks.

Rochester legend Roland Williams, has become the nation’s leading Black-Owned manufacturer of Premium Nitrile Examination Gloves.

The NFL Super Bowl champion has recently achieved a historical milestone in black entrepreneurship, Williams and his company, J2 Medical Supply, Inc., have secured a multiyear production deal worth more than $400M annually.

The company J2 Medical Supply headquartered in Valencia, California, is a U.S. based, Black-Owned, MBE certified manufacturer and importer of high-quality medical solutions including nitrile examination gloves, disposable non-sterile apparel, N95 and KN95 masks, Covid Test Kits, crutches, walkers and more, according to a press release.

“The J2-100 Advanced Premium Nitrile Examination Glove provides a winning solution for clients looking to reduce costs, access a high-quality product, while meeting their Tier 1 & Tier 2 supplier diversity goals,” Williams said.

J2 Medical Supply’s award-winning product, the J2-100 Advanced Premium Nitrile Examination Glove, is a powder-free, textured, ASTM D6319 & D6978 chemo-rated Nitrile Examination Glove that has already received favorable reviews and usage by some of the biggest names in healthcare and government.

According to Becker Hospital Review, US Demand for nitrile examination gloves nearly doubled in 2021. Global shortage for nitrile exam gloves exceeds 215 billion units per year, with US hospitals and health systems citing access to exam gloves as the second-greatest challenge to care for COVID-19 patients behind staffing.

Locally, the University of Rochester Medical Center will make use of J2 Medical Supply.

“The J2-100 Advanced is an extremely high-quality glove that is now our exclusive glove in the CMSR,” said Edward M. Schwarz, Ph.D. Director, Center for Musculoskeletal Research (CMSR), University of Rochester Medical Center.

Other national clients include Mayo Clinic, The Department of Veterans Affairs, State of Texas, Seattle Children’s Hospital, SONY Pictures, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

J2 Medical Supply is setting new standards in the medical supply sector by helping healthcare, government and business clients solidify their supply chain, reduce costs and achieve their supplier diversity goals, Williams said.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to reach this milestone in my life after football,” he said.

“Honored to join my partners in becoming an even more reliable and robust teammate for healthcare, government and business clients committed to economic equity within their supply chain.”

The J2-100 Advanced Premium Nitrile Examination Glove can be purchased online at J2MedicalSupply.com or with the national sales representatives at 855.615.8633.