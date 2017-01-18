Rochester Man Accused of Shoving Syracuse Teen Receives Three Years of Probation

By Staff

Fifty-seven-year-old Martin MacDonald, the Pittsford man accused of physically attacking Syracuse teen Chase Coleman in October, was sentenced to three years of probation and 80 hours of community service, in Rochester City Court on Jan. 17.

The incident made national headlines after Coleman’s family accused MacDonald of shoving the 15-year-old, who suffers from autism, while he had been participating in a cross country track meet at Cobbs Hill Park.

MacDonald pleaded guilty to the charge of harassment in the second degree in November, which is a violation, as well as endangering the welfare of a child, which is a misdemeanor.

At the time, Rochester City Court Judge Ellen Yacknin said she would cap MacDonald’s sentence at three years probation, provided his claims that he had no additional criminal record, other than a recent DWI, were valid.

MacDonald’s attorney initially sought a sentence of community service for his client, who read a letter apologizing to the Colemans before sentencing.

Judge Yacknin said she had given MacDonald the sentence because his actions showed “implicit bias” toward Coleman.

