Arbor Day Foundation Names Rochester “Tree City USA” for 37th Year

By Staff –

The city of Rochester has been named a “Tree City USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation, in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management, for the 37th consecutive year.

“Our urban forest, comprised of thousands of trees along our neighborhood streets and throughout our many parks and cemeteries, are vital to Rochester’s infrastructure,” Mayor Warren stated. “The city values these trees for making our outdoor experiences healthier and more pleasant – our urban forest removes air pollutants, provides shade, enhances property values and beautifies our surroundings, along with many other benefits.”

Rochester has also received a “Tree City USA Growth Award” from the foundation, which highlights innovative programs and projects, as well as an increased commitment of resources for urban forestry.

According to the city, City of Rochester Forestry received the Growth Award because of efforts in two categories: Continuing Education for Tree Workers (Electrical Hazard Awareness), and Integrated Pest Management (the Emerald Ash Borer Management Program).

Officials said the city has achieved the recognition by meeting the program’s four criteria: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

The awards are made in tandem each year with the annual Arbor Day celebration.

This year, the city and Monroe County will celebrate Arbbor Day by hosting a tree planting ceremony in Highland Park on Friday, April 27, at the corner of South Ave. and Reservoir Dr., near the statue of Frederick Douglass.

The event will begin at 11 a.m., in commemoration of National Arbor Day, as well as the 200th Anniversary of Douglass’ birth.

During the festivities, artists will also be recognized for their participation in an Arbor Day Poster competition, the city said.

All attendees at the ceremony will receive Arbor Day posters, bookmarks, tree seedlings to plant at home and refreshments.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.