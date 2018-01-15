Rochester Native Creates Google Art Celebrating MLK Day

By Staff –

Rochester native Cannaday Chapman has served as the guest artist to create Google art in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“The image depicts a young girl perched on her father’s shoulders, enthralled by the power and eloquence of Dr. King’s words,” Google stated on its website.”The scene is evocative of Dr. King’s dream for children everywhere to one day live in a better world.”

Chapman graduated from Fairport High School in 2003, then went on to receive a BFA in illustration from the School of Visual Arts in New York.

He currently works as an illustrator at American Greetings in Cleveland, Ohio.

“I felt very honored to have the opportunity to pay tribute to one of America’s bravest leaders,” Chapman said in a Q&A with Google. “I was pretty busy when I was approached for this assignment, but it’s Google and Martin Luther King Jr. That’s an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

Visit https://www.google.com/doodles/martin-luther-king-jr-day-2018 to view Google’s full interview with Chapman, and to view early images of his art.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.