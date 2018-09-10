Rochester, New York: What Makes The Roc Rock?

Every year about 43 million Americans move. They move into college door rooms, apartments, homes, and condominiums. They move down the street, across town, on the other side of the country, and everywhere in between. They move to Los Angeles, to Chicago, and to New York City. But what about one of the most underrated cities in the country?

NYC isn’t the only reason The Empire State is great. If you’re sick of your current living situation and want to move to an up-and-coming, fun, and great place: head to Rochester, New York.

Rochester — or the “Roc” if you’re a native — is a city on the southern shore of Lake Ontario in western (though some still call it kinda/sorta upstate) New York. The city is home to roughly 208,046 residents, making it the third most populous city in New York.

Here are some of the things that make Rochester amazing:

Historically awesome history — When people think about Rochester, they don’t often think about its history — but that’s just because people don’t often think about Rochester and its history — but they should. The area was founded in 1788, become a village in 1817, and was incorporated as a city in 1834. Rochester was actually the first boomtown in America, due to the Genesee River Valley, which gave rise to numerous flour mills.

— Rochester is home to some truly amazing real estate. Consider Danny Wegman, chairman of Wegmans, and his illustrious lake home, which was recently on the market for $7.5 million. If you don’t have a few million bucks on your but you’re still hoping to find a nice place in Rochester, don’t worry. There are plenty of livable areas in this city and with a little work, you can transform an affordable house into your dream home. A recent survey found that nearly two-thirds of all homeowners are planning on renovating their homes at some point — so head to the Roc, move into your very own home, and get to work! Genny beer, white hots, and garbage plates — If you’ve never had any of those items, you are truly missing out. The Genesee Brewery is a Roc staple, white hots are a lot like red hots but, you guessed it, they taste good. And garbage plates… you’ll have to see for yourself.

Whether you want to move to Rochester or not, you should at least do yourself a favor and visit this incredible city if you have never been. It’s like Houston only better. Just kidding — it’s nothing like Houston, but that’s okay, you should visit anyways!