Rochester, NY Ranked As One of the Best Winter Cities

Rochester, NY has been ranked as one of the best winter cities in America. According to a new study by American Home Shield, Rochester comes in at number two on the list of top 10 places to live during the winter season. This is great news for those who enjoy the snowy weather and everything that comes with it!

Rochester gets over 100 inches of snow every year and is currently listed as the second snowiest city in America after Buffalo, NY. Rochester allows snow bunnies to get their fill of ice skating, skiing, sledding, and near-perfect winter weather.

What Makes Rochester Great for Winter Fun?

Rochester has hundreds of trails, thousands of acres of park land, hills, valleys, and lakes. This varied geography makes Rochester perfect for exploring, sledding, snowboarding, ice skating, and skiing. You can also hang out at the skating rink at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, which has a warming area with a heated floor and fireplace.

One of the Snowiest Cities in America

According to Rochester First, the city was a foot above average for winter in 2020, which placed the flower city as the number one snowiest city of the year for 2020. As of January of that year, the city saw 58.6 inches of snow. Of course, while lots of snow is great for plenty of winter fun, it’s also important to keep in mind how that snow impacts living in the city. Fortunately, if you plan to move to Rochester in 2022, up to 78% of recent home buyers say their real estate agent was a very useful source of information.

For instance, up to 68% of homes have basements, which can be at risk of flooding in areas with high snowfall. If you plan to move to Rochester, consider implementing basement waterproofing into your home. Approximately 55% of homeowners plan to begin or continue renovation projects such as basement waterproofing this winter.

Other ways you can winterize your Rochester home and prevent winter damage include:

Checking your heating system: Your heating system is your star player during the winter. It’s the unit that you rely on the most. Make sure it remains in good working order by checking its air filters. A clean filter improves the air quality and reduces your utility bills by over 10%.

Flush out your water heater: When water heaters aren't in use, sediment and other debris settle in the tank. This decreases its efficiency. Flushing the drain valve will help get rid of sediment. Keep doing it at least once a month during the winter to maintain optimal operation.

Upgrade your attic insulation: Most people forget their attics when discussing their winterizing efforts. But it's the single most helpful thing you can do to keep your home warm. Insulated attics help to prevent heat from escaping and prevent ice dams from forming on your roof.

Inspect the gutters: Blocked gutters can cause a whole slew of problems including water damage, ice dams, basement flooding, mold and mildew growth, and more.

Have professionals inspect your chimney: Poor chimney maintenance has a direct correlation to an increased fire risk during the winter months. A chimney professional will analyze the space for anything that can cause a fire and keep your home safe.

Rochester is a ton of fun during the winter, but it’s important to winterize your home during the coldest time of the year to keep the fun going and to prevent winter damage.