Rochester Public Market Hosts Nature in the City Celebrating Art, Music & More

In the Community: City of Rochester News Release Nature in the City 2022 logo

Nature in the City, a unique, one-day art and music festival will take place, 2–10 p.m., tomorrow, Friday, July 1 at the City of Rochester Public Market, 280 N. Union St. Nature in the City celebrates the human connection to the natural world with a local flair, featuring the original artwork of over 50 local creators, an entire day of live music, dancers, resources from environmental justice organizations, and array of food and beverage vendors.

Art workshops and activities from Sew Green Rochester, Flower City Arts Center and Cornell Cooperative Extension include soil painting, print-making, and sewing with hand-cranked sewing machines. Eclectic musical performances ranging from Zimbabwean and Brazilian ensemble music to classical ballads to indie world fusion will be performed throughout the day. The event is free and open for all ages.

Nature in the City is being hosted by Rochester native, Hayley Dayis Van Dusen and Naples native, Alexander Fals with the intention to bridge urban and rural communities on shared values of the arts and nature conservation. In addition to artists and creators, several environmental and community justice organizations such as Genesee Land Trust, Cornell Cooperative Extension and Reconnect Rochester will be there to spread awareness and provide interactive education.

Nature in the City is being held in conjunction with First Friday Rochester (www.firstfridayrochester.org), a Rochester Contemporary Art Center (RoCo) program designed to encourage collaboration between non-profit, university, and commercial art venues in Rochester through a series of events taking place on July 1.

Nature in the City is generously sponsored by Harris Beach PLLC Attorneys at Law, Employee Benefits Services Group, Abundance Food Co-op and Main Street Arts.

For full event details visit: www.facebook.com/natureinthecity2022.

Follow the Public Market on social media: Facebook.com/cityofrochesterpublicmarket and Instagram @cityofrochesterpublicmarket