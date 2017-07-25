Rochester Public Market to Host Fifth Annual Gospel Jubilee

By Staff –

Local gospel musicians, and musicians from across the country, will perform at the fifth annual Gospel Jubilee at the Rochester Public Market, 280 N. Union St., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, July 30.

The Gospel Jubilee is part of the market’s free-admission special events series.

Elim Sanctuary Choir, the organizer of the event, in partnership with the city of Rochester, will headline the show.

Other gospel performers will include Burnell Reid, Wynetta McElveen, Reverend Alvin Simpson & the Voices of Zion, and New Gospel Times.

“We are thrilled to once again bring Gospel Jubilee to the community as part of the City of Rochester Public Market’s signature summer special events series,” Jasen Monroe, of Elim Sanctuary Choir, stated. “It’s fitting that gospel music, a cultural gem in our community, will be performed at the public market, a place so key to the culture of Rochester.”

In addition, “Rochester, by itself, is rich with homegrown inspirational music talent,” Mayor Lovely Warren added. “And, with Rochester known nationwide as a hub of music and culture as a whole, we can attract national talent to contribute to our annual music events like the Gospel Jubilee.”

Admission to the event is free, and food and drink vendors will be on site.

On-site seating will be limited and attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs.

Visit www.cityofrochester.gov/marketevents for the full calendar of public market events.

