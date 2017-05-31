ROCHESTER REAL BEER WEEK 2017

Because Rochesterians Love Real Beer.

The 6th Annual ROCHESTER REAL BEER WEEK will be held from June 9 through June 18, 2017 at over 40 locations throughout the greater Rochester area and stretching to locations in Canandaigua and Brockport as well. The week will feature an eclectic array of events for cerevisaphiles including beer launches, dinners, pairings, tastings, a 5K race, clambakes, tap takeovers, concerts, trivia, beer movies, and several brewery challenges. Check out our website which lists all the details of each event, plus all of the beers you’ll be able to taste at the Rochester Real Beer Expo!

The week opens on Friday June 9th at Three Heads Brewery in a collaboration with Lovin’ cup for the Hometown Throwdown, a festival and competition of local food, music and beer. The 7th annual Rochester Real Beer Expo takes place on the tree-lined streets of the South Wedge on Saturday June 10th. This premier tasting event features over 110 of the finest craft beer and cider selections available, with local music plus local favorite food vendors le Petite Poutine, Swan Market, McCann’s Local Meats, Little Venice Pizza and Heritage Taco Truck. The event, which is a fundraiser for BASWA, the Business Association of the South Wedge Area, has sold out each year since it began in 2011. Funds raised by the event are being used by BASWA to revitalize the South Wedge neighborhood. They recently collaborated with the City of Rochester to purchase new historic styled street lighting for the South Wedge commercial district using funds raised at the Rochester Real Beer Expos.

A highlight of this year’s Rochester Real Beer Week is the local brewing competition, the New England IPA Challenge. Local breweries have been challenged to join forces to create a specific style of IPA to launch during Beer Week at the event to be held on Saturday June 17th at the Tap & Mallet. Their beers will be judged blind by beer lovers and tasters and the favorite beer will be awarded a trophy designed by local artists from Metal Some Art.

Rochester Real Beer Week events are held every day of Beer Week at the different participating venues listed below. The full calendar of events will be available on our website, rochesterrealbeer.com. Events are being uploaded daily. The week wraps up the weekend of the 17th and 18th, spotlight events that weekend include the Rochester Real Beer 5K Race at Lovin’ cup and the IPA Challenge at Tap & Mallet. Follow us on facebook to get event updates and photos from events throughout the week. We’ve included our venue list and event directory here for your convenience. Cheers!