Rochester Receives $3 Million State Grant for Phase Two and Three of the ROC City Skate Park

In the Community: A City of Rochester News Release

Photo from https://www.cityofrochester.gov/roccityskatepark/.

Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans announced today Rochester received a $3 million grant from the New York State Department of State (NYSDOS) for the ROC City Skate Park as part of the ROC the Riverway initiative.

“The ROC City Skate Park is a hugely popular Downtown destination that attracts a wide variety of users from the surrounding neighborhoods and the region,” said Mayor Evans.

“This grant enables us to increase the amount of beginner-friendly skate areas and include educational and entertainment spaces at the Park, which is a safe, fun, and active space in the heart of our city, so we are very excited to expand it.”

Phase one of the ROC City Skate Park was completed in 2020 with 14,300 square feet of skate area and associated site amenities.

The initial phase received $1 million from New York State through the ROC the Riverway program and was delivered through an agreement with the New York State Department of Transportation. This latest funding for phases two and three is included in the City’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.

Phases two and three will include an additional 11,200 square feet of skate area, restrooms, event space, and associated site improvements.

The ROC City Skate Park is located on otherwise unbuildable land and provides a much-needed boost of activity on the edge of Downtown and the South River Corridor. Situated on the eastern bank of the Genesee River and under and adjacent to the I-490 Frederick Douglass – Susan B. Anthony Memorial Bridge, it is easily accessed from the popular Genesee Riverway Trail.

For additional information, visit https://www.cityofrochester.gov/roccityskatepark/.