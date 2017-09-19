Rochester Resident Files Lawsuit Alleging RPD Officer’s Use of Excessive Force

By Staff –

Rochester resident Quintin Keene has filed a lawsuit against the Rochester Police Department alleging RPD Officer Mario Masic unlawfully profiled and falsely arrested him while using excessive force during an encounter in 2014.

“This is a civil rights action against the City of Rochester and the Rochester Police Department officers for unlawfully profiling, seizing, falsely arresting, and using excessive force against Plaintiff Quintin Keene, and then lying about their conduct in official police paperwork to falsely charge him with crimes and violations he did not commit, namely Obstruction of Governmental Information and Resisting Arrest,” the lawsuit stated.

According to the lawsuit, Keene said he had been alone inside a Genesee St. laundromat on September 18, 2014, when Officer Masic entered the establishment with his gun drawn, rushed at him without saying anything, slamming Keene into a table and a wall, and punching him several times in the head and body before pepper-spraying him.

Keene has also named 10 other officers in the lawsuit, some of whom he said either “collectively” used excessive force to slam him to the ground and place him in handcuffs, or failed to intervene during the incident.

“As a result of the defendants’ unlawful actions, Mr. Keene suffered physical injuries, has been forced to endure the humiliation, burden, damage and negative collateral consequences of being falsely charged and put through the criminal justice system, all for violations and crimes that Mr. Keene did not commit,” the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit also alleges that Masic has been accused of using excessive force in other incidents, and faults the city and the RPD for their “systemic failure to investigate use of force incidents or discipline RPD officers who use force without justification.”

Keene is seeking an undisclosed amount of monetary damages, as well as a “new system for investigating use of force incidents and disciplining officers that use force without justification,” the lawsuit said.

The city and the RPD have not yet commented on the matter.

Visit https://youtu.be/5Wm53rsAdwg to view Keene discuss the matter during a 2014 interview with Rochester Indymedia, or click on the image below.

