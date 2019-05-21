Rochester Residents Can Comment on City, School Budgets

Mayor Lovely Warren presented a proposed 2019-2020 budget to City Council, which will review the spending plan. Council is scheduled to vote on the plan June 18.

Rochester residents can offer their opinions on the proposed 2019-2020 budgets for the city as a whole and for the Rochester City School District at a joint public hearing of City Council and the Board of Education scheduled for 5:30 p.m. June 12 in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 30 Church St.

City Council is expected to vote on both proposed spending plans at its June 18 meeting.

Mayor Lovely Warren presented a $552 million spending plan to City Council. The proposed budget is $9.7 million more than the 2018-2019 budget, which the mayor said is in line with inflation.

The budget keeps the property tax levy at $178,637,400. However, the property tax rate for homes went from $18.87 to $19.43.

“This budget focuses on my priorities of more jobs, safer and more vibrant neighborhoods and better educational opportunities,” the mayor said May 17 when she presented the budget to City Council.

The budget fully funds the recruit classes for the police and fire departments.

The mayor said she solicited input on the budget through community meetings at City Hall, a telephone town hall and an online survey, all in March.

The nearly 600-page budget is available at www.cityofrochester.gov/citybudget/, in City Public Libraries, and at City Hall.

On May 7, the school board voted for a $931 million budget

Here is the schedule of hearings, which are open to the public and held in council chambers at City Hall:

June 5 budget hearings

9 to 9:15 a.m., Undistributed/Contingency

9:15 to 11 a.m., Administration (Mayor’s Office, Office of Management and Budget, Department of Human Resource Management, Bureau of Communications, Law Department)

11:05 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Department of Environmental Services

1:50 to 2:40 p.m., Rochester Fire Department

2:45 to 4 p.m., Department of Recreation and Youth Services

4:05 to 5 p.m., Emergency Communications (911)

June 10 budget hearings

9:00 to 9:15 a.m., Council/Clerk

9:20 to 10:15 a.m., Information Technology

10:2 to 11:15 a.m., Finance

11:20 a.m. to noon, Library

1:10 to 3:10 p.m., Rochester Police Department

3:15 to 5: p.m., Neighborhood and Business Development

June 12

9 a.m to 3:30 p.m., hold for adjourned hearings

3:30 p.m., hearing for Rochester City School District Budget

5:30 p.m., joint public hearing with the Rochester City School Board

(Those wishing to speak at the Joint Public Hearing do not need to sign up in advance)



June 13

Finance Committee meeting, 4 p.m.

(If needed, an adjourned Finance Committee meeting may be held at the end of regular Committee Meetings)

June 18

City Council meeting, 7:30 p.m.

City Council’s budget hearings will be broadcast live and the public can view them online at www.cityofrochester.gov or on Cable Channel 1303.