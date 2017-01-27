Rochester Rev. Myra Brown to be Ordained as Priest at Spiritus Christi Church

By Staff

Rochester Rev. Myra Brown will be ordained as a priest this weekend at Spiritus Christi Church, a local independent catholic church, on Jan. 28.

Spiritus Christi separated from the Roman Catholic Church, which does not currently recognize women as priests, in the late 1990s.

“It’s all based on privilege, and not a right to follow your calling, and I think that’s changing, women are not waiting to be given the privileges,” Rev. Brown said in an interview recently.

Brown will be one of three black women to be ordained as priests in the U.S. on Saturday.

Prior to the church’s separation from the Vatican, Spiritus had begun to depart from the Roman Catholic Church’s policies in several ways, including its allowance of women on the alter during liturgies, as well as the celebration of gay and lesbian weddings.

And, according to the church’s website, today “Spiritus Christi continues to thrive as a vibrant community responsive to the needs in our city.”

Brown’s ordination will take place at 10 a.m., at 121 N. Fitzhugh St., and will free and open to the public.

Visit www.spirituschristi.org for additional information regarding the church.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.