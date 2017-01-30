Rochester River Charter School Raising Funds to Complete SUNY Application

By Staff

Joel Helfrich Ph.D., co-founder and lead applicant of the proposed Rochester River Charter School, said the school is coming closer to submitting its application to SUNY Trustees, and raising additional funds to complete the application process.

According to Helfrich, the school has raised over $50,000 so far, and RRCS is hoping to raise an additional $6,000 to submit its application to SUNY.

“We have raised $50,501 from the community, from foundations, and from other founding partners,” he stated. “We are still attempting to raise $6000 to cover some some additional expenses related to the charter application.”

Helfrich said the school would provide students with a “humane education,” including a curriculum focused around sustainable living, that would offer students a fully vegan lunch and breakfast throughout the school year.

“The Rochester River Charter School will connect Kindergarten through sixth graders to the real world, through project-based learning, that accelerates achievement, and nurtures their development as motivated, compassionate humans in an interdependent world,” Helfrich stated. “Through collaborative problem solving, RRCS students will acquire the knowledge, understandings, and interpersonal skills required to solve challenges, create change, and promote justice.”

Helfrich said RRCS plans to submit its application by mid-March, and, if approved, the school would open in September 2018, with 136 students in Kindergarten through the second grades.

The school would then add an additional cohort each year, until it reached its capacity of 336 students within five years.

Visit http://www.rochesterriverschool.org/ for additional information regarding RRCS.

