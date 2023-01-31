Rochester Students Interview NASA Astronauts

In the Community

NASA. PHOTO PROVIDED.

Students from Rochester City School District’s School #9 will have the opportunity to hear from NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the RMSC Strasenburgh Planetarium.

The space-to-RMSC call will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the RMSC website between 9:30 a.m and 11:30 a.m. The definitive time of the call will be determined on or about February 2, 2023.

A NASA astronaut assigned to the RMSC and School #9 will respond live to prerecorded questions from the students.

The Downlink provides these local students with an opportunity to learn first-hand from astronauts what it is like to live and work in space. NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement facilitates these Downlink events, designed to enhance student interest, learning, and performance in STEM.

For more than 21 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the International Space Station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth.

The mission of the RMSC is to inspire a better future for all through curiosity, exploration, and participation in science, culture, and the natural world.

The RMSC includes the RMSC Museum & Science Center, the RMSC Strasenburgh Planetarium, and the RMSC Cumming Nature Center. Offering experiences at the Museum & Science Center with more than 200 interactive exhibits, the Planetarium with a 65-foot dome screen and several hands-on exhibits, and the Nature Center on 900 acres of land and 14 miles of trails, the RMSC stimulates community interest in exploration.

In addition, the more than 1.2 million RMSC collection items tell the story of the Rochester Region’s past and present, including its rich history of social and technological innovation. RMSC receives major funding from Monroe County, where it is one of the top five most visited attractions serving children and families.

For more information about the RMSC, visit rmsc.org. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.