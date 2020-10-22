Rochester Teachers Prefer to Stay with Fully Remote Learning for Another Quarter

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

More than 81% of Rochester Teachers Association members who responded to a survey said the district should continue remote-only instruction for at least another quarter.

RTA released preliminary findings of the survey on Oct. 20.

RTA president Adam Urbanski said in a message to union members that he expected to learn on or before Oct. 30 whether the Rochester City School District would continue to be fully remote or move to a model that combines in-person with online instruction.

In August, the union and the district signed a memorandum of agreement to start the year with distance learning according to mutually agreed upon criteria. The agreement called for both sides to meet two weeks prior to the end of the first marking period to extend or adjust the provisions and/or to consider plans for reopening schools at any other time. When Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small announced the district would start only with remote classes, she gave a 10-week timeframe.

Survey respondents were asked:

Do you support the district implementing a hybrid model in mid-November: 23% yes; 51% no; 26% unsure.

If the district were to adopt a hybrid model in mid-November, would you be concerned about your health and safety: 75% yes; 25% no.

If the district were to adopt a hybrid model in mid-November, would you be concerned about health and safety of your family: 79% yes; 21% no.

How confident are you that by mid-November the district can provide and maintain a safe and clean working environment for in-person instruction: 5% very confident; 20% somewhat confident; 75% not confident.

As for the instruction experience:

Rate the district’s current remote-only model: 11% excellent; 47% good; 33% fair; 9% poor.

Do your students need additional support that they are not currently receiving: 80% yes; 20% no.

Describe the engagement level of your students: 18% very engaged; 64% somewhat engaged; 18% not very engaged.

Describe parental support during remote learning: 31% very supportive; 61% somewhat supportive; 8% not very supportive.

Results of the survey, which had more than 1,600 respondents, were released as the district finds itself in continued fiscal distress.

During a finance committee meeting on Oct. 20, Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small, Chief Financial Officer Carleen Pierce and state monitor Shelley Jallow presented another in a series of sobering financial scenarios.

The known deficit is estimated at $117 million but could reach $199 million because of obligations such as a fund balance and a return of overpayment on aid.

JThe messengers emphasized the need for sound planning, to avoid duplicating services and understanding the impact of maintaining all the buildings when enrollment is down.

Among changes already implemented in a short-term action plan: