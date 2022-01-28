Rochester’s Mayor Announces City’s Plan to Obtain Community’s Input In Search for Chief of Police

Staff report

Mayor Malik D. Evans announced details on Jan 20, 2022 about the City of Rochester’s search process for its new chief of police.

The city says it contracted with Public Sector Search & Consulting (PSS&C), a national search firm focused solely on the recruitment of senior police executives, on Jan. 7, 2022.

According to information provided by the city, PSS&C has managed many successful searches for police chiefs in various cities, including in Dallas, Texas; Boulder, Colorado; Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Nashville, Tennessee. PSS&C is led by Chief Executive Officer Gary Peterson, a former chief of police in Martinez, California.

“We are seeking the best leader for our police force, so have partnered with a proven and experienced national firm to help us find our new [police] [c]hief,” Evans said. “I am impressed by Mr. Peterson’s expertise, successful track record, and commitment to a process that includes input from all interested parties.”

The city says Peterson will lead a comprehensive search process in the coming months, which will include individual and group information gathering, extensive community input, outreach to qualified prospects, and screening and presentation of candidates.

In fact, the city reports that interviews with key city personnel have already begun, including with the mayor and other city officials. The meetings are designed to give the search firm an understanding of the [Police] Department’s organizational needs, structure, culture, and priorities. Community input is currently being solicited.

Rochester residents and other interested stakeholders can provide their perspectives by completing an online survey at <https://www.cityofrochester.gov/rpdsearch/> through Monday, January 31.

After that, in the coming weeks, the city will invite residents to participate in community focus groups, in which they will engage directly with the search firm to share their thoughts about attributes they are seeking in a police chief who will serve all Rochesterians.

After the input process, PSS&C will develop recruitment materials, begin its outreach to qualified candidates, conduct comprehensive screenings, present finalists for consideration, and lead multiple rounds of interviews.

“We believe that open and transparent searches set the stage for building community trust with new appointees,” said Gary Peterson, PSS&C’s chief executive officer. “It is crucial to take the entire city through the process so the new Chief is received as a strong and legitimate partner by the community.”

The entire process is expected to take up to 120 days to complete.