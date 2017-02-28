Search
Wednesday 1 March 2017
From Information to Understanding

Rochester MusicFest to Return to Genesee Valley Park

Feb 28, 2017City, Featured News, Local NewsComments Off on Rochester MusicFest to Return to Genesee Valley Park

By Staff

 

musicfestThe city has announced its popular weekend-long music event, SummerFest, will return to its original name, MusicFest, and move back to Genesee Valley Park, on July 14 through July 15.

A two-day early bird ticket package will also be available for $22 for a limited time.

The advance-sale tickets will be available for purchase at: People’s Choice – 575 Brooks Ave.; Sobrinos – 1456 N. Clinton Ave.; The Blue Cross Arena Box Office- 100 Exchange Blvd.; and Ticketmaster.com.

Visit www.rochestermusicfest.com for additional information regarding the event.

