Rochester MusicFest to Return to Genesee Valley Park

By Staff

The city has announced its popular weekend-long music event, SummerFest, will return to its original name, MusicFest, and move back to Genesee Valley Park, on July 14 through July 15.

A two-day early bird ticket package will also be available for $22 for a limited time.

The advance-sale tickets will be available for purchase at: People’s Choice – 575 Brooks Ave.; Sobrinos – 1456 N. Clinton Ave.; The Blue Cross Arena Box Office- 100 Exchange Blvd.; and Ticketmaster.com.

Visit www.rochestermusicfest.com for additional information regarding the event.

