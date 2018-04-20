Rochester’s New Poor People’s Campaign Holds “Truth Commission on Poverty in Rochester”

By Staff –

Rochester’s New Poor People’s Campaign, an effort inspired by the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Poor People’s Campaign, and also a part of a larger state initiative, held a “Truth Commission on Poverty in Rochester at Redeemer Lutheran Church, recently.

“The New Poor People’s Campaign, a national coalition of faith and social justice organizations, identifies poverty and racism as two of “four evils” in our society,” the group said in statement. “Its founders, the Rev. William J. Barber II and Rev. Liz Theoharis, have called for 40 days of action in the spirit of the Poor People’s Campaign that Martin Luther King, Jr. had launched in his last months. King had targeted the “triple evils” of racism, poverty and militarism. The New Poor People’s Campaign adds a fourth—the ecological devastation that threatens us all, but which bears down first and hardest on the poor.”

Representatives from the local organization invited those who “have been living with poverty, discrimination, or related injustices, as well as providers of social services and assistance, advocates, experts, and leaders of faith and religious communities, to a Truth Commission,” or a a gathering to begin community conversations surrounding the problem of poverty in Rochester.

“Poverty can only be eradicated by looking at it squarely, honestly and aggressively,” the group said.

Visit https://vimeo.com/265849149 or https://vimeo.com/265849208 to view video from the event, or click on the images below.

