By Staff –

Rochester’s New Poor People’s Campaign will hold a rally in Washington D.C. on June 23, which will conclude six weeks of actions in state capitals across the U.S. , the group said.

Buses will leave 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, at 259 Monroe Ave., on Friday, June 22.

Interested individuals may email Demond Meeks at demond.meeks@1199.org for additional information, or to register.

