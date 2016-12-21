Rochester’s Unemployment Rate Falls Slightly in November

By Staff

Rochester’s unemployment rate fell slightly in November, to 4.5 percent, down from from 4.6 percent in October of 2016, according to data recently released by the New York State Department of Labor.

The city’s unemployment rate also again fell slightly, from 4.6 percent, during the same period of time last year.

In addition, the state’s unemployment rate remained flat, at 4.7 percent, from October of 2016 to November of 2016.

The Syracuse area’s unemployment rate also remained flat, at 4.6 percent, during the same time period, and Buffalo’s unemployment rate remained flat, at 4.9 percent.

Each month, the state surveys 3,100 households in New York state to compile the data.

Visit https://labor.ny.gov/stats/pressreleases/prlaus.shtm to view additional unemployment data in metropolitan areas throughout the state.

