RPD: Bank Card Stolen From Missing Man

Rochester Police investigating the death of Samuel Ortiz seek information about this person photographed by an ATM camera. Provided by Rochester Police Department

Rochester Police continue to release information and seek help into the death of Samuel Ortiz, a missing person later identified as the man found deceased July 13 in a garage at 63 Lakeview Park.

Police on July 22 said that Ortiz had a bank card stolen and used in the area of Lake and Ridgeway avenues around the time of his disappearance. Police released a photo from the ATM camera and asked anyone with information to call 911.

Ortiz, 39, had been the subject of a missing-person investigation. He was last seen at approximately 2:30 a.m. July 7 in the area of East Avenue and Alexander Street. Ortiz’s vehicle was found July 9 in Brandon, Florida, where it had been set on fire.

On July 16, the Monroe County Medical Examiner identified the person found in the garage as Ortiz.