RPD: Bank Card Stolen From Missing Man

Rochester Police continue to release information and seek help into the death of Samuel Ortiz, a missing person later identified as the man found deceased July 13 in a garage at 63 Lakeview Park.
Police on July 22 said that Ortiz had a bank card stolen and used in the area of Lake and Ridgeway avenues around the time of his disappearance. Police released a photo from the ATM camera and asked anyone with information to call 911.
Ortiz, 39, had been the subject of a missing-person investigation. He was last seen at approximately 2:30 a.m. July 7 in the area of East Avenue and Alexander Street. Ortiz’s vehicle was found July 9 in Brandon, Florida, where it had been set on fire.
On July 16, the Monroe County Medical Examiner identified the person found in the garage as Ortiz.