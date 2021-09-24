RPD Charges Officer Vaughn in Prude Case

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

News of the death of Daniel Prude led to protests at City Hall in September 2020. File photo

The Rochester Police Department plans to charge Officer Mark Vaughn in connection with the March 23, 2020 incident with Daniel Prude.

In a brief news release that lacked details about the charge or charges, RPD said its “Conflict Counsel has determined potential grounds for legal recourse … .”

Vaughn was served with charges on Sept. 23, according to the release that was sent to media after 7 p.m.

“The Department fully supports Officer Vaughn’s right to due process and to defend himself against the charges, of which no pre-determined outcome has been put in place,” the release stated. “A formal hearing will be scheduled in the future.”

No other officers have been charged, according to the release. A total of seven had been involved in the call.

The entire announcement was 188 words, and more than half of those were about changes the department has made since Prude died while in police custody. There was no immediate response to an email to the RPD public information officer asking for more information, including whether he remained suspended or had been fired.

Vaughn, along with officers Troy Talady and Francisco Santiago, encountered Prude as he was in a mental health crisis. During restraint of Prude as he lay on the street, Vaughn was in a tripod pose with his hands on the side of Prude’s head.

Prude lost consciousness and was pronounced dead on March 30, 2020.

After stating the department served charges, the release went on to say it “remains wholeheartedly committed to reform efforts and taking the necessary action to ensure trust and transparency with the community we are sworn to serve and protect.”

It gives examples of crisis intervention services, new officer training programs, formal protest response plan and four revised policies. Those policies, or general orders, are a duty for officers to intervene if they see a violation of RPD policies, a ban on chokeholds, mental health detention and de-escalation. General orders relating to a revision on use of force and a new policy on use of force for juveniles are scheduled to take effect in coming weeks or months.