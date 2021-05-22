RPD Executive Deputy Chief Announces Departure

Staff report

Rochester Police Department Executive Deputy Chief Andre Anderson said May 31, 2021 is his last day as he leaves to be closer to his family. File photo

The Rochester Police Department will have a vacancy in the command staff at the end of May.

Executive Deputy Chief Andre Anderson is scheduled to leave on May 31 for a position elsewhere in the country that will allow him to be closer to his family.

Interim Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan made the announcement in a news release May 18. The release said Anderson’s departure was planned.

The news release said RPD is “in the process of identifying an appropriate appointee for the role of deputy chief.” The release did not say whether the search was being conducted inside or outside of the department.

Herriott-Sullivan appointed Anderson in October 2020, after a shakeup in the command staff. Herriott-Sullivan was appointed by Mayor Lovely Warren after she fired La’Ron Singletary after the public learned about the in-custody death of Daniel Prude from his family. Members of the command staff under Singletary either retired or returned to their previous ranks.

At the time of his appointment, Anderson committed to staying for at least six months. Anderson had come to Rochester from Glendale, Arizona. His family remained out west.

Anderson also had been police chief in Ferguson, Missouri, after the shooting death of Michael Brown.

“Making the decision to leave Rochester was not an easy choice but making a move to be closer to my family was the right decision for me at this time,” Anderson said in the news release.

While with RPD, Anderson was involved with developing a new incident command structure that set new rules of engagement for public protests. He also assisted with creating a community engagement team and implemented several policy updates including de-escalation, mental hygiene detention, chokeholds, juvenile detention and duty to intervene. Most recently, Anderson managed the development of a leadership training program.

Anderson “came to Rochester at a critical time and helped create a blueprint for our police department that Chief Herriott-Sullivan will continue to implement,” according to a prepared statement from city spokesman Justin Roj.