RPD Holds “Take Back” for Unused Prescription Medications

File photo

Prescriptions that languish in home medicine cabinets can be misused or abused.

Area law enforcement agencies are teaming up with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on the ninth national Take Back Day so individuals can bring expired, unused or unwanted prescription medication to a secure location for proper disposal.

Medications should not be flushed or put in the trash because of potential health and safety hazards.

The Rochester Police Department will hold a take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at Walmart, 1490 Hudson Ave. Pills or patches are accepted. Needles and sharps will not be taken.

For information about Take Back Day in other municipalities, call the non-emergency number for your town’s police department or go to takebackday.dea.gov