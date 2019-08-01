RPD Identifies Teen in Apparent Drowning at Turning Point Park

Provided by City of Rochester Communications Department

Rochester Police identified 13-year-old Ja’Vir Hampton of Rochester as the person who apparently drowned July 28 at Turning Point Park.

“Our Rochester family is deeply saddened by the death of James Monroe High School student Ja’Vir Hampton,” Rochester City School Superintendent Terry Dade said in a statement on July 30. “Ja’Vir would have entered the 8th grade this September and was also a member of the Monroe football team. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the entire Monroe school community.”

Dade wrote that grief counselors will be available at Monroe from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 2, and counseling services again would be available again at the start of the school year.

“There is no greater tragedy than the loss of a child, and I know that our entire RCSD school community joins me in expressing condolences to Ja’Vir’s family,” Dade wrote.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. July 28, Rochester Police responded to 350 Boxart St. for the report of a male who went in the water and did not resurface. Officers learned that a teenage male went swimming on his own and did not resurface. There are no lifeguards at that area.

The RPD scuba squad, in conjunction with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Rochester Fire Department searched for the individual. A unresponsive male teenager was located under the water. He was transported to the MCSO Marine Unit where the medical examiner pronounced him dead.