RPD: Officer Released from Hospital After Shooting

By Staff –

A Rochester Police Department officer who was shot while responding to an unrelated call in the area of Clifford Ave. and North St. Saturday evening has been released from the hospital, RPD officials stated.

According to police, Officer Jeremy Nash, 36, was shot near the face, but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Rochester Police Chief Michael Ciminelli said Nash has been with the department for 11 years, and is assigned to the Clinton Section of the city.

Authorities are currently still seeking a suspect in the matter.

Rev. Lewis Stewart, president of United Christian Leadership Ministry, has released the following statement regarding the shooting:

“The shooting of Police Officer Jeremy Nash must be condemned. Violence and specifically the violence of the gun has no place in our community. We are praying for Officer Nash’s recovery, and our thoughts are with his family and all victims of gun violence.

This act of violence demonstrates and highlights the need to harness the necessary resources to go after illegal weapons, and to tighten gun laws.”

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call crimestoppers, at (585) 423-9300.

