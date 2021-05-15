RPD Provides Early Information on Officer-Involved Shooting that Killed Man on Glasser Street

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

Rochester Police Department Interim Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan give preliminary information about an officer-involved shooting that killed a man May 14 on Glasser Street

The man shot and killed by Rochester Police Department officers before dawn on May 14 on Glasser Street “brandished a handgun,” according to Interim Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan.

Herriott-Sullivan spoke at a news conference about 12 hours after the incident.

She said she did not know the exact number of shots fired and she did not say whether the victim, identified minutes after the news conference ended by police as a white male in his 20s, fired at officers.

Herriott-Sullivan had few details, saying the investigation at the time of the news conference was preliminary and she would have updates. She said body-worn camera footage could be released as soon as a few hours after the news conference.

She said two officers fired their weapons but that more officers were at the scene and all the footage had to be reviewed.

As of April 1, the New York state attorney general is the lead investigator for any incident in which a police officer may have caused the death of a person, whether that individual was armed or unarmed. Herriott-Sullivan said she had permission from Attorney General Letitia James to provide some information about the incident.

Herriott-Sullivan said the attorney general did not have to approve everything shared with the public. “While they know we’re conducting a press conference and have given me the green light to share preliminary information, they didn’t want to vet every word. They understand that the public needs to know a certain bit of information that we’ll share.”

Asked if she’d be clearing her future comments with the attorney general, Herriott-Sullivan said, “I would definitely want to, if we’re going to work on this in a spirit of cooperation and investigation, we would really want to communicate and be clear about what’s being shared. This is a new process. … We have to make an effort to communicate and show some consideration.”

Herriott-Sullivan said the information she was providing at the news conference was preliminary.

She said the incident began at 4:21 a.m. with ShotSpotter activation in the 500 block of Lyell Avenue. At 4:24, officers saw a possible suspect vehicle, which she said was identified by blue light cameras in the area. Officers stopped the vehicle and during the stop, officers saw a male in the car with a handgun.

Herriott-Sullivan at one point said nine shots were fired, then said she did not have the exact number. Medical care was onsite but the person died at the scene.

She said there was someone else in the car, but there were no other injuries.

She said she had seen some body camera footage. Asked if she believed the officers acted appropriately, she said, “I have not seen anything yet that causes me concern, but again, this is the cautious part. We need to see all the video, get all the information, finish our interviews, finish the preliminary, and then I’d be in a better position to share with you.”