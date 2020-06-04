RPD Says Public Helped in Two Arrests

Staff reports

Two individuals whose pictures were circulated by the Rochester Police Department were arrested June 3 in connection with destruction of property May 30 after a rally, police announced.

Nicholas Pabone, 28, of Rochester, was charged with riot in the first degree and criminal mischief in the third degree, allegedly for damaging a Rochester Police vehicle.

Police said that as required by state law, Pabone was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. July 9 in Rochester City Court.

Dysheika McFadden, 26, from Gates, was charged with riot in the first degree, criminal mischief in the second degree and arson in the third degree, allegedly for causing damage and setting fire to a Rochester Police vehicle.

McFadden was remanded to the Monroe County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. June 4 in City Court.

Police said the arrests resulted from help from the public and investigative work.

The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be filed.

Police said additional arrests are forthcoming.

Rochester Police Department released this photo and identified the person as Nicholas Pabone. Provided by RPD