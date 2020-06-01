RPD Seeks Help in Identifying Suspects in Mayhem

Staff reports

The Rochester Police Department seeks help in identifying this person in relation to acts at the Public Safety Building on May 30, 2020. Provided by RPD.

Rochester Police released photos of five individuals in relation to acts that turned what had been a peaceful protest on May 30 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park into one of violence and destruction at the Public Safety Building.

The Major Crimes Unit seeks the community’s help in identifying the individuals. Call RPD or Crimestoppers at (585) 423-9300.