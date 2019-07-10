RPD Seeks Help in Locating Missing 39-Year-Old

Rochester Police on July 8 released this photo of Samuel Ortiz, last seen July 6. Provided photo.

The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s health in locating a missing 39-year-old man.

According to police, the family of Samuel Ortiz has been contacting media for help in finding him. Police released a photo, with permission of the family.

Ortiz is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen on July 6 on Branch Street in Rochester. Ortiz was wearing a T-shirt, jeans and gold Jesus head chain.

Ortiz may be operating a 2009 Blue Chevy Equinox. Police ask that anyone with information call 911.