Rochester Police released this image of a suspect in a bank robbery Sept. 3. Provided by RPD

Rochester Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who allegedly was involved in a robbery Sept. 3 at Canandaigua National Bank at 210 Alexander St.

Police said a white male about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11 and with a beard allegedly passed a note to a teller that demanded money.

The person left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police said no one was injured.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.