RPD Says Professional Standards Will Investigate Response to June 28 Incident on Bay Street

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

The Rochester Police Department said its Professional Standards Section will investigate two arrests stemming from an incident early June 28 in the 500 block of Bay Street.

The police already dropped charges in one of the arrests.

The department made the announcement in a news release late in the afternoon on June 28, after command staff reviewed video that had been posted on social media and the officers’ body-worn camera footage.

The department said it was dropping charges of second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest against a person who recorded the initial incident.

The encounter began at approximately 12:35 a.m. June 28 when an officer saw a 23-year-old male walking erratically in the middle of Bay Street. After the male allegedly broke a bottle in the street, the officer engaged with the male in front of a house in the 500 block of Bay Street.

According to the news release, the male shouted multiple times to officers, “are you all going to kill me, kill me then, gangster I wish you all would kill me.” The male was pacing in the middle of street and described in a fighting posture and officers were concerned with his well-being.

Police said the male resisted attempts by officers to place him in handcuffs. During a struggle, the male allegedly bit an officer. During the arrest, the male was pepper sprayed, after which he stated he couldn’t breathe. The male was transported to a hospital, where was treated and released. He subsequently was placed in the Monroe County Jail on charges of second-degree assault for allegedly biting an officer.

During the arrest, a 21-year-old male came out of his home and used his cell phone to record the arrest. He approached officers and after being told to stay back, was arrested in the entrance of his residence after a brief struggle. He was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest, but the department said that after its review of the footage, it was not pursuing charges.